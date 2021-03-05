SWANZEY — Town voters will head to the polls Tuesday, where they'll consider a number of articles — including one to construct a new central fire station after three previous proposals failed in the recent past.
Here's a look at what's on the ballot:
Budget proposal: $6,716,500, up $386,500, or about 6 percent, from the $6,330,000 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: Likely the most contentious item on this year's warrant is the proposal to spend nearly $4 million for a new fire station on Old Homestead Highway, which would replace the town's existing central fire station beneath town hall. This will be the fourth time a fire-station proposal has been put before voters since 2015. Last year's proposal secured a majority of the votes but not the required supermajority.
During the town's deliberative session earlier this year, the original proposal — which involved spending $3,757,000 to build the station while leaving some portions unfinished — was amended by voters to ask for the $3,952,563 needed for the station's full construction. The proposal calls for raising $200,000 through taxation, taking $375,000 from the town's undesignated fund balance, and bonding the remaining $3,377,563. The article needs three-fifths of the vote to pass.
Other warrant articles include: Voters will also be asked to consider bonding $600,000 to purchase and equip a new fire engine, which would require a three-fifths vote, and another article asks to raise approximately $600,000 by taxation and allocate the money to various town capital reserve and expendable trust funds. Voters will also consider several zoning amendments.
Contested races: Swanzey has a pair of contested races this year. Incumbent Selectman Ken Colby will be challenged by William Daniels, David M. Mason and Joseph W. Paolilli Jr. for a three-year term on the selectboard. Meanwhile, incumbent Town Clerk Ronald F. Fontaine will face a challenge from Heather Estrella for a one-year term.
Voting: Tuesday, March 9, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School gymnasium. Since Swanzey follows an SB2, or official-ballot, format, voters consider all warrant articles at the polls.