WESTMORELAND — Many local towns and school districts will hold their annual meetings next month. And while Westmoreland residents will still vote in March, town officials have opted to forgo the traditional sit-down meeting.
Here’s a look at Westmoreland’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $1,428,359, up $201,627, or 16 percent, from the $1,226,732 budget voters approved last year
Hot topics: Whether to build a new, $2,272,500 fire station, funded through a bond. The 6,400-square-foot station would be built on town-owned property behind town hall, to replace a 3,650-square-foot station built in 1954. The article requires a three-fifths majority to pass.
Other warrant articles include:
Appropriating $128,000 to buy a new backhoe for the highway department. A portion — $55,000 — of the total would come from the town’s highway equipment capital reserve fund, and the remainder would be raised through taxation.
Appropriating $20,000 for the town’s fire equipment capital reserve fund
Contested races: Incumbent Frank Reeder is competing against Jon Lounsbury for one three-year seat on the selectboard.
Town meeting: Because of the pandemic, Westmoreland isn’t holding its usual in-person town meeting this year. Instead, residents will vote on warrant articles and candidates for office at the polls Wednesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. In-person voting will be held in Westmoreland School’s gymnasium, and drive-thru voting is available in front of the school.
Prior to that, on Friday at 7 p.m., the town is hosting a virtual information session for the town and school warrants. Information for how to view the event remotely on Zoom is on the town’s website, at westmorelandnh.com.