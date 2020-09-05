When Jenn Stanowski’s daughter, Jasmine, started remote learning at Keene Middle School in the spring, her mother knew it was going to be a difficult transition.
The 13-year-old, who has been diagnosed with autism and an intellectual disability, does best when she has consistency. That made the switch “extremely challenging,” her mother said.
“Remote learning was really not vibing with her,” Stanowski, of Keene, said. “It wasn’t working for her.”
After working with the school district to find a better option, Stanowski enrolled Jasmine as an out-of-district placement at Ashuelot Valley Academy, a special-education school that opened in the former Keene Middle School on Washington Street in October. This fall, Jasmine will attend the academy in person five days a week, which Stanowski said was a major factor in her decision.
“Everything has to be pretty strictly routine, and it was really hard with coronavirus as it was; that threw her for a loop. So that’s pretty important for me that she be able to have that,” Stanowski said. “Especially because a child like Jasmine, with the special needs that she has, the more that they are away from school, the harder it is and the worse it gets.”
As New Hampshire school districts prepare to resume classes, some parents of students receiving special-education services are anxious about what the school year will look like. At the same time, educators are working to ensure that these students continue to receive services in the unique remote and hybrid environments many schools are operating under amid the pandemic.
According to Catherine Woods, director of student services for the Monadnock Regional School District, services such as speech therapy, occupational therapy and even physical therapy continued via videoconference when the district switched to remote learning in the spring. This summer, the district was able to perform special-education evaluations that were delayed due to the pandemic, and has been working to update students’ individualized education programs, or IEPs, she said.
“For the fall and really here on out, as always, we are focusing on the ‘I’ in IEP, and we’re making decisions about children based on that one child,” Woods said. “… So for our kids with disabilities, we are making individual plans for them in terms of how their special education and services are going to be provided.”
The district, which encompasses six Monadnock Region towns, is offering both remote and hybrid learning models this semester, with students who opt for the hybrid model attending school in person two days a week. Special-education services will be delivered both remotely and in person depending on the student, Woods said.
Troy mom Lena Doubleday, whose son Jackson, 8, has ADHD, said she chose the remote model because her husband travels outside of New England for work. Under the district’s reopening plan, that means Jackson would have had to stay home and quarantine every time his dad traveled, further disrupting his learning routine.
Jackson is starting third grade at Troy Elementary School this year and will have regular meetings with a reading specialist, writing specialist and speech therapist on Zoom. Doubleday said she still has concerns about remote learning, but she’s not sure going back to the classroom would have been a better option because of the changes COVID-19 has prompted.
“I think everybody realizes it’s a challenge on both ends. And unfortunately, it’s just the choice that we’re left with. There is no way for him to go face-to-face right now,” she said. “… And in a setting that’s so out of the norm from what he was used to when school ended in March, I honestly think it would be more detrimental for him to try to handle that.”
Leading up to the start of the semester, Doubleday said she was frustrated that more information wasn’t available for parents over the summer, but said the district has worked hard to answer her questions in recent weeks.
“I also understand that there’s no magic key. Nobody’s going to come up with a plan that’s going to make every parent happy and work for every schedule and work for every child and every situation,” Doubleday said.
According to Francesca Broderick, an attorney with the Disability Rights Center-NH, the organization has heard from parents around the state who have concerns about their children’s special-education services this semester.
It’s too soon to tell how well schools will adapt, she said, but the center is encouraging educators to consider accommodations that might fall outside of their reopening framework. For example, she said districts that are offering only a remote option should ideally create opportunities for special education students to receive some therapies in person if necessary, either in a school setting or through a provider visiting their home.
“One of the things we’re hoping to see is that schools will be open to talking with parents and will be open to creative solutions that maybe they haven’t thought of, that maybe aren’t part of an original plan that gets rolled out, but that may become necessary in order to respond to some parents’ concerns about the lack of appropriate services,” Broderick said.
Keene resident Michele L. Egan is a single mother of two children who receive special-education services. Her daughter, who is 13 and has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, attends Parker Academy in Concord as an out-of-district placement.
In the spring, Egan’s daughter tried to participate in Parker Academy’s remote learning approach, which mirrored a typical school day over Google Meet. But about two weeks in, Egan said, her daughter told her she just couldn’t do it anymore — it was too difficult to concentrate.
Egan said she’s grateful the school has been flexible and willing to work with her daughter, and this fall, Parker Academy is shifting to an in-person model with tents for outdoor learning. She’s hopeful her daughter will adapt more easily to that format.
“She can’t do remote learning, so I have no choice but to be optimistic,” Egan said.
Meanwhile, her son, 12, who has a genetic condition called Cornelia de Lange syndrome, will attend Keene Middle School under a hybrid model. Egan said she’s still waiting on more details around exactly what that will look like, which is frustrating, but she noted she knows the schools are doing the best they can.
“Nobody even knows how to plan for it because there’s still a lot of uncertainty. So I feel like I am both understanding and a little miffed at the same time,” Egan said. “The special education kids especially, more of them I think need an in-group setting, but at the same time, many of them are in at-risk groups.
“So it’s a really hard balance to strike.”
Parents with concerns about a child’s access to special-education services can contact the Disability Rights Center at 603-228-0432.