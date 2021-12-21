NELSON — The Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music has its new director.
Javier Caballero, a cellist who serves on the Apple Hill faculty, will take over that role from Leonard Matczynski in March, the organization announced Monday.
Born in Puerto Rico, Caballero is the artistic director for Project STEP, a Boston-based training program for young string musicians from communities often underrepresented in classical music, according to a news release. In addition to Apple Hill, he teaches students in the summer at Point CounterPoint chamber music camp in Leicester, Vt., and the Junior Strings Intensive hosted by the Boston University Tanglewood Institute.
Caballero, 42, has been involved with Apple Hill — which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year — for more than two decades, the news release states.
“Apple Hill has been my musical home for the past 23 years and it has transformed my life,” he said in a prepared statement. “Having previously participated as a student, counselor, camp director, supporter, faculty, and community partner, I am now honored to come full circle and bring all my learning, experience, and passion to lead Apple Hill into its next 50 years!”
Caballero currently lives in Boston but said he plans to move to Keene in February.
Matczynski had initially planned to step down as director earlier this year, having been in that position since 2008, The Sentinel reported previously.
But the Harrisville resident postponed that move to help guide Apple Hill through the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit has dealt with financial strain after canceling its annual summer workshop — typically attended by several hundred chamber-music students — last year due to the public health crisis, he told The Sentinel previously.
Matczynski, a violist who has also been on the faculty at several other New England music institutes, will stay on at Apple Hill to teach in the summer and help with development projects, he said Monday. (The organization has resumed a years-long effort to modernize the facilities on its 100-acre campus.)
Matczynski told The Sentinel in July, when he received a Ewing Arts Lifetime Achievement Award, he particularly cherishes Apple Hill's commitment to instructing students of all abilities and backgrounds.
"[A] lot of music schools or summer camps, it’s by playing level — everybody has to audition, you have to be a certain level," he said at the time. "Sometimes it’s just for adults. Sometimes it’s just for little kids. Sometimes it's for amateurs, no professionals. And so here at Apple Hill [that has] enabled us to have a mixture of everything."
Founded in 1971, Apple Hill is home to a renowned string quartet. It hosts a summer concert series and, through its Playing for Peace program, brings together chamber musicians from conflict areas around the world.
Caballero, who was introduced in September to faculty, alumni and donors as the organization's new director, holds bachelor’s degrees in cello performance and music education from the University of South Florida, according to the news release.
He previously served as the scholarship and recruitment manager at From the Top, a Boston-based nonprofit that showcases young classical musicians in performances broadcast by National Public Radio. He also directs the cello choir at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School in Boston and has taught for several years in public schools in that area, the release states.
In an interview posted on Apple Hill’s website, Caballero said he plans to continue teaching and performing but that he’ll also need to refocus his priorities on his responsibilities as director. Among his priorities, Caballero said he hopes to preserve the organization’s traditions while also updating its inclusivity standards.
“Apple Hill has always been at the forefront of what it means to create space for everyone to have a voice, to feel valued, and to feel a sense of belonging across boundaries,” he said. “Authentic inclusivity goes beyond race, ethnicity, age, experience, language, nationality, or gender to include all the many identities we all have that make up who we are. The spirit and mission of Apple Hill don’t just happen automatically; it’s something we must continue to explore and nurture.”