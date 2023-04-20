HARRISVILLE — The N.H. Division of Historical Resources announced recently that Harrisville has achieved Certified Local Government designation.
Harrisville is the 29th community in the state to receive the federal certification, NHDHR said in a news release April 6. The town follows Bedford, Manchester and Mont Vernon, which achieved the status last October.
The CLG program “promotes the preservation of prehistoric and historic sites … by establishing a partnership between local governments and the NHDHR,” the release states. Through the program, NHDHR said Harrisville will be eligible for resources, funding and expertise from the state and federal government.
Brandee Loughlin, the NHDHR's preservation planning and development coordinator, said in an email that these resources include access to an annual grant program sponsored by the National Park Service. Such grants could finance Harrisville in "identifying, evaluating, protecting, promoting and enhancing the educational economic value of local properties of historic, architectural and archeological significance,” she wrote.
The town, centered around a 19th-century mill complex, has a long preservation history. In December 1977, the National Park Service designated the Harrisville Historic District as a National Historic Landmark. An archived National Historic Landmark nomination form quotes an essay by architectural historian William Pierson, who claimed that Harrisville was the only industrial community of the early 19th century in America that still survived in its original form.
Both the Harrisville Historic District Commission and Historic Harrisville, a nonprofit dedicated to the town’s historic preservation, operate in the community. Historic Harrisville Executive Director Erin Hammerstedt stated via email that CLG certification “is a great way for the town to officially state its commitment to historic preservation, and gain access to a network and resources that can help ensure our success.”
The process to receive the designation involves multiple steps. Loughlin said that the most significant of them is establishing an historic preservation review commission. Beyond that, communities need to maintain an historic property inventory, engage in the methods to list their properties in the National Register of Historic Places, and well document their qualifications. “Once an application has been submitted to and reviewed by NHDHR, it is then forwarded to the National Park Service, who does a final review and official certification of the community,” Loughlin added.
Mary Ann Noyer, Harrisville's administrative assistant, explained via email that the designation “was a concerted effort on the part of current and former Historic District Commission members, and fully supported by the Select Board.”
The announcement arrives not long before Historic Harrisville’s annual trustee meeting. The event will feature a screening of a new documentary, "Red Brick Village," about the town’s preservation. The event is open to the public and scheduled for April 22 at the Cheshire Mills Complex, Mill No. 2.
