A new butcher market and deli will take over the former Elm City Bagels location in Keene, with hopes of opening early next year, its owner said Tuesday.
Jenna Pearson, 25, has been working in local delis since graduating high school. From cutting the meats to managing the store, the Walpole native's experience inspired her to open Jenna's Market.
"I've seen all realms of the business ... so I just decided to start making a business plan and it just took off from there," she said.
Pearson hopes to open by March 2022 at 255 West St., where Elm City Bagels was for 24 years before closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jenna's Market will offer high-quality meats and seafoods, Pearson said, with a focus on local products. The store will also have grab-and-go options like sandwiches and other prepared foods, as well as specialty wines, beers and cheese and a full bakery.
The building needs a "whole new revamp" before opening, and construction is underway, according to Pearson.
Once open, she said the plan is to have between nine and 12 employees and to be open six days a week.