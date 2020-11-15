The state health department announced a total of 745 new positive test results for COVID-19 in New Hampshire over the weekend. There were a total of 21 new cases Saturday and Sunday in Cheshire County.
A man from Sullivan County, age 60 or older, has died from the disease, the department said in a news release Saturday, bringing the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the state to 499. No additional deaths were reported Sunday.
Keene and Rindge have the highest number of current cases in the region as of Sunday, with 30 each.
There are now 3,306 current diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in New Hampshire.
The state health department said 518 people tested positive by the PCR test and 227 by the antigen, or rapid, test. The daily positivity rate for the PCR tests was at 2.4 percent for Saturday and 2.2 percent for Sunday, which is still below the 5 percent threshold commonly cited by public health officials as “too high.” The rate for antigen tests is not being provided by the state.
Of the people who the state has complete risk information about, most of them either had close contact with someone who has a confirmed COVID diagnosis, or are part of an outbreak, according to the health department.
There are 69 people currently in hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, the state health department said Sunday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Hampshire has had 14,671 known cases of novel coronavirus.
Other area towns with cases as of Sunday are Jaffrey with 10, Charlestown and Chesterfield with nine, Dublin with eight, Hinsdale and Peterborough with seven, Antrim and Marlborough with five, and Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Greenfield, Hancock, Richmond, Stoddard, Swanzey, Troy, Westmoreland and Winchester, all with one to four cases. The state does not identify the number of cases in a town if it’s below five.
The governor on Saturday also issued travel guidance from the N.H. Division of Public Health Services for visitors and N.H. residents. Residents need to self-quarantine for 14 days after any high-risk travel, including international travel, cruise ship trips, or non-essential travel outside of the New England states. People can shorten their quarantine by getting a negative PCR test that was taken after seven days of self-quarantine.
Visitors can also quarantine in their home state for 14 days, or quarantine in their home state and get a negative PCR test that was taken after seven days of quarantine, but only if they don't use public transportation to get to New Hampshire.
Even if people test negative after seven days, they must still monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, the guidance says.