JAFFREY — After a handful of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in its schools earlier this week, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District announced four new cases of the viral disease Thursday evening, according to the district’s website.
One of the newly announced cases is at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School, and the person was last in the building Oct. 21. The three other cases — one at Conant High School, and two at Rindge Memorial School — were people last in the school buildings Wednesday.
The district currently has 10 active cases among students, according to communications coordinator Nick Handy. He added that the superintendent’s office announces staff and student cases, but only student cases are used to inform the district’s COVID mitigation matrix.
On Wednesday, the district announced two confirmed COVID-19 cases, one at Conant High School and one at Rindge Memorial School, according to a Facebook post from the district. The people in those cases hadn’t been in the school buildings since Nov. 1 and Oct. 26, respectively.
And on Monday, the district announced four confirmed cases at Jaffrey Grade School and one at Conant High School, according to a separate Facebook post, and those people’s last days in the school buildings ranged from Oct. 19 to 29. The cases at the grade school are not clustered, the post states.
According to the district’s website, all schools within the district are in the “yellow” phase of the COVID mitigation matrix, meaning wearing a mask indoors is optional except when social distancing is not possible.