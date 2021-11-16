FITZWILLIAM — Emerson Elementary School reported 16 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Monadnock Regional School District’s COVID dashboard.
Seven of the cases were reported Monday, according to Superintendent Lisa Witte. She did not specify if the cases involved students or staff.
“It is important to note .... that the level of community transmission in our area is continuing to rise and so we are seeing an increase in cases in schools,” Witte said in an email. “While we’ve had some clusters in various schools at various points in time this year, transmission in the overall community is playing a significant role in what we are seeing.”
A letter was sent to parents regarding the cases, Witte said, which outlines the school’s plans to help minimize the spread. This includes students eating lunch in their classrooms instead of the cafeteria, monitoring mask usage and limiting students interactions with other cohorts when possible.
The Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — has 32 total active cases, the dashboard shows. The high school has the second largest total, with eight cases reported.