New COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire have ticked up slightly over the past few weeks, though they remain at low levels.
The rate of new cases hit a recent low during the week ending June 22, which averaged 19 new cases per day. The week ending Thursday averaged just under 25 per day.
Cases had been on a months-long decline since mid-April, when the seven-day average topped 400.
As of Friday, New Hampshire hospitals held 15 confirmed COVID-19 patients, roughly the same as a week ago. The seven-day test positivity rate was 1 percent.
Most of the new cases are likely occurring in people who are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. A spokesman for the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services was not immediately able to provide information about the vaccination status of new cases. But the state does track “breakthrough” cases, or COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals.
The data suggest breakthrough cases are rare, accounting for around 1 percent of all new cases in New Hampshire since Feb. 1 — and fewer than one-tenth of 1 percent of the roughly 750,000 Granite Staters considered fully vaccinated to date.
With around 55 to 57 percent of its population fully vaccinated — the state and federal numbers differ slightly — New Hampshire ranks among the top 10 states and above the national average of 48 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it trails every other New England state. In Vermont, the highest-ranked state, 66 percent are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, vaccinations have largely plateaued in New Hampshire. One month ago, 59.4 percent of state residents had gotten at least one shot, according to state data. As of Friday, that number was 60.2 percent.
The state announced three new COVID-related deaths over the past week — two from Strafford County and one from Rockingham County. A total of 1,375 state residents are known to have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Many pharmacies in the area are now offering COVID-19 vaccines. To find out where to get vaccinated near you, visit vaccines.gov/search. In New Hampshire, you can also call 211 with questions about vaccination or COVID-19.