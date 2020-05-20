A fixed COVID-19 testing site will open Sunday in Keene, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.
Sununu said it will bring the total number of fixed state testing sites to nine, including another new one in Londonderry.
The Keene site will be at 110 Krif Road (the Keene State Owl athletic complex) and the hours are daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the governor's spokesman, Benjamin Vihstadt, said. The facility will be equipped for 125 tests a day, but the hope is to reach 200 tests daily, he said.
In addition, N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced that two new categories of people will become eligible for testing starting Tuesday: employees of child care facilities, and people who live with someone in a high-risk category, like seniors or those with underlying medical conditions.
Currently, tests are available to anyone who has a symptom of COVID-19, is over the age of 60 or has an underlying health condition that puts them at greater risk, as well as health care workers.
Tests can be scheduled online at prd.blogs.nh.gov/dos/hsem/?page_id=8479.