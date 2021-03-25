Keene State College reported Wednesday that 12 students tested positive for COVID-19 last week, marking the third consecutive week that new cases at the college have declined.
The latest cases were detected between March 15 and 19, according to the college’s online coronavirus dashboard, which is updated weekly.
There were 21 active cases of COVID-19 among Keene State students and employees as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a separate document on the college’s website. Of those cases — which included at least two detected since Monday — 11 were among students living on campus and nine were among students living off campus.
Keene State reported last week that it had detected 16 new infections the previous week. The latest update continues a downward trend since new cases peaked at 42 in the last week of February.
Since then, the college has tested students for COVID-19 twice a week. Employees are required to be tested once a week if they enter buildings on campus and have the option of twice-a-week tests. Keene State spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said Wednesday that those policies remain in place.
The college is moving ahead with plans for a full return to in-person classes and events in the fall, Ricaurte said last week. Those plans include in-person athletic events, on-campus student activities and study-abroad opportunities.
Keene State has reported 150 coronavirus cases among students and employees since Jan. 4, according to its online dashboard.
Another Monadnock Region school, Franklin Pierce University, reported seven active cases of COVID-19 on its Rindge campus as of Tuesday. That is a sharp decline from when the university had 48 active cases in a mid-February outbreak that led administrators to issue a temporary shelter-in-place order. The order expired last month after cases declined.