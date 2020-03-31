The state health department has announced another COVID-19 case involving a Cheshire County resident, bringing the total to four.
This latest positive is from someone who lives in Rindge, according to the Department of Health and Human Services in a news release Tuesday night. Previously announced Cheshire County cases involved residents of Harrisville, Marlborough and Swanzey.
With 53 more cases reported by the state agency Tuesday night, New Hampshire's total of known coronavirus cases is now 367. The new cases are 31 women, 21 men and a boy under age 18. The health department said a little less than half, or 24, of the people who tested positive for the disease have no identified risk factors, and noted that community-based transmission is continuing to increase in the state.
Broken down by county and number, the newest confirmed cases are in Rockingham (21), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (seven), Strafford (six), Merrimack (five), Carroll (two), Cheshire (one), and Sullivan (one), and in the cities of Manchester (five) and Nashua (five), according to the health department. Four of those people have been hospitalized.
A total of 49 people — or 13 percent of the 367 cases — have been hospitalized due to the illness. Three people, all above the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions, have died, and 56 have recovered, the health department said.