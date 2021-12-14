Cheshire County’s new emergency medical service is projected to cost $3.2 million next year, but county officials said Monday that property owners won’t be hit with any additional taxes to pay for the program.
Instead, the county EMS — the former DiLuzio Ambulance Service, which the county announced in November it plans to purchase — will be paid for with its own revenue and federal funding, according to District 1 Commissioner Jack Wozmak.
That program is the largest addition to a proposed $63.5 million operating budget for 2022 that Wozmak presented to county lawmakers Monday night. If approved, that budget would cut spending by $4.2 million, or 6.2 percent, from this year.
County taxpayers would nonetheless be on the hook for $29.2 million next year — up about half a million dollars, or 1.9 percent, from 2021 — because a substantial portion of the current budget came via federal funding.
The spending proposal put forth by Wozmak and the two other county commissioners, Terry Clark and Robert Englund, drew little feedback from the county delegation — the region’s 23 state representatives. But members clashed over a procedural rule that didn’t allow people attending the County Hall meeting remotely to vote on issues before the body.
At least $1 million that Cheshire County has been awarded from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in March, will be spent running the new ambulance service, County Administrator Chris Coates said Monday.
About half of the nearly $15 million the county is getting from ARPA has already been designated for certain projects, he said. County officials have put that relief toward energy upgrades for county facilities, renovations at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland and an ongoing effort to raise wages for county staff to at least $15 an hour, as well as disbursements to area communities. Another large sum has not yet been allocated.
Most of the county commissioners’ draft EMS budget would be used to underwrite employee wages.
DiLuzio, which is the primary ambulance service for many Monadnock Region towns and serves as a backup for others, including Keene, has for years struggled with staffing shortages and lagging response times, Coates told The Sentinel last month.
But since announcing its plans to acquire the company, Cheshire County has been “inundated” with job applicants hoping to work for the new ambulance service, he said Monday. DiLuzio staff will also be offered employment at the county-run operation once its sale is finalized, which Coates said is expected in early 2022.
“We need to go through that final door,” he said. “We’re 75 percent of the way there.”
County officials will retain DiLuzio’s existing contracts — under which it's the primary EMS provider for Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Winchester, and which also offer backup EMS arrangements to other communities — according to Coates.
But while the move wouldn’t affect county taxes under the draft budget, he said previously that those towns may see a rate increase for the county-run ambulance service. Keene, which has its own EMS program, wouldn’t pay any more than it already does for supplementary help from DiLuzio, Coates told the City Council last month.
“We’ve made it very clear that it’s pay to play, and what they’ve been paying all along, they’ve been getting a sweetheart deal,” he said at the time. “So there is going to be some level of increase because that’s the reality we’re facing. Because this is going to be an enterprise fund, it has to pay for itself.”
No lawmakers from towns that could incur those extra costs voiced opposition to that arrangement Monday night.
The county delegation’s executive committee, comprising 11 of its members, will review the commissioners’ budget proposal before presenting its own spending plan to the full delegation next year.
Wozmak, who represents towns west of Keene as well as Surry and Swanzey, told the delegation that the tax increase is needed to support rising employer contributions into the N.H. Retirement System and wage hikes for county staff.
The county is using federal dollars to “insulate” those salary increases in the coming years so taxpayers don’t bear their full cost, according to Wozmak, though that plan would still involve $325,000 in additional spending next year. And the higher payments into the state retirement fund — the result, he said, of a recent state law that stuck municipalities with the burden of paying off that program’s liability — would increase spending by $230,000 in 2022.
“Between the raises to employees … and the retirement system, that’s really kind of where the money is,” he said.
While the budget proposal provoked only limited discussion, lawmakers clashed Monday over a procedural matter that kept Rep. Lawrence Welkowitz, D-Keene, from voting on a resolution he introduced urging local communities to require face coverings in public spaces.
Welkowitz, who was traveling and attended the meeting on Zoom, couldn’t vote on the measure because the state’s COVID-related emergency rules that let public officials vote remotely expired earlier this year, according to Rep. Daniel Adams Eaton, who serves as the delegation’s chairman. A majority of the lawmakers present opted to table the resolution.
But Welkowitz, a psychology professor at Keene State College, said he was never told of the rule change, which he called anti-democratic. He also took issue with Eaton’s decision to quickly end discussion of his proposal, accusing the Stoddard Democrat of gaveling the debate closed because he felt the resolution was unenforceable and thus inappropriate.
Eaton rejected that allegation, telling Welkowitz he even “lollygagged” to bang the gavel while waiting for remote participants to speak up.
But other members of the delegation voiced frustration with the rules, too, including Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, who said he voted remotely on matters before the county delegation this fall, after the state’s emergency pandemic rules had lapsed.
“It’s disheartening to me that we would have been so quick to cut off conversation,” Schapiro added.