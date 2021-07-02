Keene City Council’s newest member has proposed mandatory training for councilors on topics such as sexual harassment, implicit bias and professional ethics.
In a June 25 letter to the council and Mayor George Hansel, Councilor Andrew Madison asked for training on these subjects, as well as gender sensitivity, diversity and inclusion. Per standard procedure, Hansel referred the matter Thursday to the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee for more discussion.
“With the Black Lives Matter protests of last year and the Me Too Movement of a few years prior, I felt it was appropriate for the council to ... take action on that,” Madison, who has represented Keene’s Ward 3 since April, told The Sentinel after Thursday’s meeting, “to set an example for the rest of the community by undertaking that training ourselves so that we can identify ways we can better serve our constituents and better work with our city staff, and better work with each other.”
Currently, Keene has no mandatory training like this for councilors, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon. Madison said there was a voluntary sexual-harassment training session for councilors a few years ago, but that it wasn’t particularly well attended.
This is why he would prefer the training be mandatory, he noted. The training that Madison’s proposing would also be regular, rather than a one-time requirement.
In his letter, Madison said that ideally, the training would be in person but could be in an online format if it would get more people on board. He suggested that the training requirement go into effect in 2023 to give the city some time to prepare.
“It gives city staff and the council a year to find a day, find the resources needed to make that happen,” he said.
As for the professional ethics part of the training, he said he included that due to concerns raised about the conduct of his predecessor.
Former Councilor Terry Clark, who currently serves as a Cheshire County commissioner, resigned in February following a complaint from fellow Councilor Mike Remy that he had recorded a portion of a legal advice session between the council and the city’s attorney.
In New Hampshire, it is illegal to record a conversation without permission from all participants. Clark admitted to recording part of the Zoom session but said it was a mistake and that he turned it off as soon as he was told it was inappropriate to do so.
The Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee will take up Madison’s request at its next meeting, which is set for 6:30 p.m. next Thursday.
Asked what he thought of the proposal, Councilor Thomas Powers, who chairs that committee, said a little more education is never a bad thing.
“Training is always good,” he said.