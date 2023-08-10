The window of what was formerly Creative Ink Tattoo Studio in Keene's Central Square was recently filled with a colorful collection of pastel balloons, with a teasing message on the window: "Really fun things are coming soon."
Creative Ink moved to 103 Roxbury St. earlier this month, and in its place will be Cholly & Waldo's, a baby and children's clothing and toy store at 39 Central Square, which business owner and mom Alex Lesser plans to open in early September.
"We're going to have premium kids' clothing and toys; I have four kids, so I appreciate spending on quality the first time, so you don't have to do it for the next three kids," said Lesser, of West Keene.
Lesser is targeting children ranging from newborns to about age 6, inspired by the years she's had to raise her own children — currently between ages 2 to 8 — and have them experience receiving hand-me-down toys and clothes.
She's seeking to sell a mixture of like-new quality, thrifted and repurposed articles of clothing for kids and high quality plush animals, books and lots of wooden toys.
"Watching your youngest kid play with your oldest kid's favorite toy growing up, it's easier to hold one teddy bear with a thousand memories than every teddy bear with one memory," Lesser said. "I think that's the vibe we're going for."
In addition to newer items, Lesser hopes to build up the shop's inventory by supplying upcycled clothing for sale, where she finds fabric from used clothing and sews it onto other clothing.
"It gives you a unique factor, and no one has it," she said, hoping it might allow younger kids some individuality in their clothing and avoid having families pick the same clothing for different kids at local chain stores, leading to children with matching outfits.
She hopes to source some clothing from local crafters in Keene and Swanzey.
Lesser also manages The Pour House and residential apartments in the same building block, which is owned by her mother, Dorrie Masten.
She said she's wanted to open Cholly & Waldo's downtown since about the time gift shop Ingenuity Country Store closed in Central Square in 2016 on the same block, creating a vacancy on her mother's property, as Lesser was privately developing the concept for the children's store.
That retail space is now occupied by Concord MedSpa at Keene, which moved there in 2020 from Main Street.
Lesser continued exploring several other retail spaces in the Keene area that had become vacant over the years since. However, having more children kept her from moving forward with her plans.
Then, when Creative Ink opted to end its lease, which was due to expire in 2025 early and moved to Roxbury Street, she felt like it was time to materialize her business idea.
"Initially, I thought I was going to have until 2025, and instead I got 60 days," she said, noting that what was just a near future idea in her mind to use the tattoo parlor space was suddenly made a more immediate plan for her venture.
The store's two names come from her 2-year-old daughter Charlie's pronunciation of her own name, and from a friend of Lesser's named Waldo, who's helped Lesser raise her children from time to time when she's needed mental breaks.
"She [Waldo] would just walk into my home and look at me having a panic attack and be like, 'I'm going to skip you, and remove your children from the house and go play while you have a breathing minute,' " Lesser said.
"Everyone needs that best friend to show up when you're just catatonic."
And to keep children occupied while their parents browse the shop, Lesser said she plans to feature a play area in a corner of the store.
Lesser aims to have a soft opening of Cholly & Waldo's where she will carry limited stock early next month, after finishing work on the shop's interior.
"I might have a little bit less inventory to start because shipping times in the small period I've had to plan this haven't lined up all the way," she said. "But, at least you'll be able to come in and see what will be coming."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.