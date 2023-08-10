20230811-LOC-Store

Alex Lesser, a Keene mom of four kids, plans to open Cholly & Waldo's in Central Square in September. The shop will be taking up the space that was formerly occupied by Creative Ink Tattoo Studio, which moved to Roxbury Street.

The window of what was formerly Creative Ink Tattoo Studio in Keene's Central Square was recently filled with a colorful collection of pastel balloons, with a teasing message on the window: "Really fun things are coming soon."

