Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera has announced a new Criminal Justice Advisory Team, which is tasked with providing guidance and advice related to policies aimed at preserving public confidence in the department.
The team will meet twice monthly, according to a news release Rivera issued Friday, with its next meeting scheduled for Thursday. At its first meeting last week, the team offered feedback on recruiting practices and helped develop a plan to enhance efforts to maintain a diverse staff at the sheriff’s office, the release says.
“Whether it’s recruitment, law enforcement policies or dialogues on legislation, the team drives the conversation,” Rivera said in an email Monday morning. “I am very excited with the wealth of knowledge the team brings and their commitment to supporting this idea.”
He said he’s particularly excited that the team has expressed an interest in participating in the recruitment process for the sheriff’s office, either by participating in the interview process or by conducting their own interviews.
There are five members on the team from communities throughout Cheshire County, and Rivera said two more are expected to be announced soon.
The current members are Susan Hay, a founding member of local social justice organizations including the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership and Project Home; Peter McBride, director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College; Jan Peterson, a retired public defender with a background in developing alternative court programs; Natalie Quevedo, an active community volunteer and organizer who is also the chief contracting officer for New York State Solar; and Forrest Seymour, a clinical social worker and psychotherapist whose recent work has been focused on community wellness and sexual violence prevention, according to the release.
Quevedo, of Winchester, said the primary focus of the advisory team — which will meet on an ongoing basis — is workforce diversity.
She said she’d like to help expand the candidate pool for employees at the sheriff’s office and encourage people to move to Cheshire County from other parts of the country by ramping up the sheriff’s office’s social media presence and marketing itself more.
“I really want to be able to encourage more diverse candidates to move to New Hampshire and move to Cheshire County,” she said. “So they could see what a wonderful community we have.”
Across the country, law enforcement agencies have faced increased calls for criminal justice reform since this summer, when protests of racism and police brutality swept across not only the U.S., but across the world as well. Both Keene and the state have taken steps to bolster community conversations around racism and policing and also to hold officers accountable.
Quevedo said the committee’s objective is to make people feel secure in their communities. She said the team would like Rivera to issue a public statement condemning violence, especially in light of recent events in Washington. She also commended him for forming the committee to begin with, saying it’s a significant step toward making marginalized people feel more comfortable in their neighborhoods.
“I’m an LGBT woman who is Hispanic,” Quevedo said. “Just to know that the police force would like to make people like me feel safe, that is huge.”Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson