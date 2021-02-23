Another Cheshire County resident has died due to COVID-19, the state announced Tuesday.
The person, a woman aged 60 or older, represents the county's 26th recorded death. All but three of those were reported in the past three months, amid the winter surge.
A total of 1,155 Granite Staters have died from complications of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Also on Tuesday, the department announced another 259 positive tests for COVID-19, including at least 11 from Cheshire County, four from Sullivan County and 49 from Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
More than 2,700 people in the state are considered actively infected, and 112 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
About 74,000 Granite Staters have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.