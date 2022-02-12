Dylan Eastman — shown here in 2019 in front of his business, Silver Arrow Winery, in Winchester — is now working on plans to bring a new café and ice cream shop to 130 Main St. as part of an effort to revive the downtown area.
Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore
WINCHESTER — A prominent local builder plans to bring a new café and ice cream shop to Main Street as part of an ongoing effort to revive the downtown area.
The joint business, which would be connected inside, could open as soon as this summer, according to building owner Dylan Eastman, a Winchester resident who has designed and built multiple retail spaces nearby.
Eastman said Thursday he doesn’t yet have specific details on the plans for 130 Main St. because he’s still considering two prospective tenants for the site. But both entities, he said, would like to open an ice cream parlor in the left side of the building and a café, possibly with an attached bookshop, in the right side.
The first floor of the building, where those operations would be located, measures a combined 2,500 square feet, according to a proposal Eastman shared with Winchester planning officials.
Renovations to the structure — which also has upstairs apartments and has previously housed a barbershop and consignment business — would add outdoor seating in the rear, overlooking the Ashuelot River, he said. The idea is to create a space where people spend time, either reading or working, rather than leaving immediately, Eastman explained — similar to Brewbakers Cafe in Keene.
“This building kind of completes our goal of adaptive reuse and beautifying downtown,” he said. “… It feels like the best use of that space.”
Before it can host a café and ice cream shop, the first floor of 130 Main St. would be gutted to install new wiring, plumbing and insulation, he said.
Winchester’s planning board approved that project Monday, according to Eastman, who has worked on renovation-focused television shows on HGTV and the former DIY Network. Now waiting on a building permit, he said Thursday he hopes to start construction this spring.
In his proposal to planning officials, Eastman said he expects the new business to support six or seven new jobs. The rest of the details, he told The Sentinel, will be ironed out once a lease is finalized.