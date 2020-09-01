Finding the time and resources to navigate complicated federal relief programs is one of the major struggles for new businesses trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, a representative from the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene said Monday.
During a teleconference call with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Sarah Powell, a program manager with the Hannah Grimes Center, said new and startup businesses have issues accessing the federal assistance, which may be due to the lack of a proper human resources team to parse through the relief package. She called it a “resource-intensive” task.
“Anything we can do to streamline the processes or have the funding go through local community banks and agencies so that we can really support that technical assistance side of things to these smaller folks” would be helpful, Powell said. “It’s a little bit of a barrier when there isn’t as much technical assistance or they don’t have the capacity to really take that on, the way some larger companies do.”
Though both the federal and state governments have administered a number of aid programs during the pandemic, many businesses are still struggling or have found themselves unqualified for the programs.
Panelists on Monday’s call said it would be helpful for lawmakers to address gaps in funding availability and design programs that enable technical assistance in navigating them, such as directing the money through local banks.
Between $100 million and $200 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program was awarded to more than 1,500 businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Monadnock Region, according to data published by the U.S. Treasury. The Sentinel received a loan of between $350,000 and $1 million.
Powell was one of several participants in Monday’s call, which included representatives of business incubators like the Hannah Grimes Center as well as business owners, such as Adam Hammill, owner of Exile Burrito, a Mexican restaurant in Berlin that first opened in May.
The restaurant has had a steady stream of customers, Hammill said. But because it didn’t exist in 2019, he found that the business didn’t qualify for several federal assistance programs offered in response to the pandemic. They included the Paycheck Protection Program, which was aimed at helping small businesses keep employees on the payroll, and Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the Small Business Administration.
“I couldn’t partake in any of it because we ... started in 2020,” Hammill said. “I understand that [the Paycheck Protection Program] is meant to help with existing payroll, but the thing that’s been really difficult is, I can’t get a loan for the life of me.”
Hammill said restaurants often have a difficult time getting loans, but that there are a number of incentives for banks to issue loans right now. Still, he can’t secure one.
In March, President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act, a sweeping $2.2 trillion relief package that aimed both to bolster the medical response to the virus and assist businesses and individuals suffering financial hardship. It included funding for both the Paycheck Protection Program and the Small Business Administration loans.
Hassan said Monday that Congress is still in talks about a new round of funding and that the Senate will resume discussions next week.
When it comes to potential new funding, Powell asked whether any consideration had been given to lowering the cap on how big a business can be and still qualify for funds; the Paycheck Protection Program, for instance, currently includes businesses with up to 500 employees. She asked Hassan to consider measures to ensure funds are quickly made available for small and new businesses.
Hassan said the purpose of the teleconference was to hear from local business owners about issues they’re still facing so those concerns can be considered during talks about the next aid package. She said the point raised by Hammill shows that very new businesses have slipped through the cracks.
“I think your case does highlight some of the limitations of how we focused on existing businesses at the beginning of this crisis,” the senator said. “We do have an opportunity now to think about who still needs our help who maybe didn’t qualify for it before.”
Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson