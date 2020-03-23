BRATTLEBORO — The selectboard will hold a special meeting this evening to appoint member-elect Ian Goodnow, according to the office of Town Manager Peter Elwell.
Goodnow was one of three people elected to board seats in the town’s annual elections earlier this month and the only one currently not a member.
Under Brattleboro’s charter, new selectboard terms are to start on the first Monday after the annual representative town meeting adjourns. But like so many other things, the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has put a wrinkle in this timeline: following the advice of staff, the selectboard pushed off the meeting from its scheduled date of this past Saturday.
“Due to the postponement of this year’s Representative Town Meeting, the commencement of Ian Goodnow’s service would have been delayed indefinitely,” according to information from Elwell’s office, which was sent as part of regular COVID-19 updates.
Member Dave Schoales, who lost the race for a three-year term to fellow member Elizabeth McLoughlin, has resigned. Goodnow will be appointed to fill the newly created vacancy.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the selectboard’s meeting room of the municipal center.