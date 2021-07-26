BRATTLEBORO — A new police chief takes the helm in Brattleboro this week, the first time a Black woman will lead the department.
Norma Hardy, 61, will start Wednesday, following the retirement of Chief Michael Fitzgerald on Jan. 1.
Capt. Mark Carignan had temporarily served in the role since Fitzgerald's departure, according to Town Manager Peter Elwell.
"It feels great," Hardy said of being both the department's first female chief as well as the first chief who is Black. "I'm very excited."
Hardy — who graduated from John Jay College of Criminal Justice at the City University of New York — was chosen from 23 applicants, according to a news release Monday from Elwell's office.
A screening panel and a panel of community members participated in interviews with the candidates and then two finalists met with the selectboard, town department heads, Brattleboro Police Department employees and Elwell before Elwell selected her for the position.
Hardy spent 26 years with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, according to the release.
She spent 10 years as a police officer at several Port Authority facilities, the release says, before being promoted to construction sergeant at the World Trade Center site in 2002. She was promoted again to executive officer at the site in 2006.
Throughout her career, she's also held the following titles: police captain and commanding officer at the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels in 2008; northern zone commander in 2011 and chief of Port Authority Bridges, Tunnels and New Jersey Airports in 2013, according to the release.
Hardy has received recognition several times for her Port Authority service, including the 2014 Office of the Year Award from the International Association of Women Police and the 2016 Trailblazer Award from the National Organization of Black Women in Law Enforcement, the release says.
"Chief Hardy brings to Brattleboro a wealth of law enforcement leadership experience and a demonstrated commitment to work with the community on recalibrating the roles and expectations of the police and our civilian community partners," Elwell said in the release.
Hardy said Monday she's vacationed in Dover, Vt., and Springfield, Vt., before, so when the Brattleboro position opened up, it was the "perfect place and perfect opportunity."
She added that she's "so excited" to get started with Brattleboro's department — which has 16 officers, according to Elwell.
Her first priorities will include police officer recruitment and retention, as well as familiarizing herself with Vermont laws and procedures.
Hardy said she also hopes to better connect the department and the community — a relationship that's been strained nationally in recent years as several instances of police brutality, especially against Black and other people of color, have been brought to light.
"I just want people to realize and see them not as just officers and police in uniform, but also know that they are human beings that want to come in and do their jobs," she said. "There's not enough of that put out into the world of these officers out there doing their job every single day."