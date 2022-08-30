A boutique poised to open this fall in downtown Keene hopes to find customers a bra that fits.
La Pêche Lingerie, a full-service bra fitting and sleepwear business, launched in Manchester, Vt., in 2019 and now, co-founders Katherine MacLauchlan and Julie Isaacs are seeking to expand to a storefront at 21 West St., just west of Central Square.
“La Pêche” means “the peach” in French, MacLauchlan said in an email, a reference to both her and Isaacs. She said she majored in French at Davidson College in Davidson, N.C., while Isaacs is from the Peach State of Georgia. The two purchased an existing Manchester lingerie business founded in 2013 when its owner retired from the industry in 2019.
“We offer professional bra fitting for all shapes and sizes,” MacLauchlan said the email. “We offer post-surgical fitting and special occasion bras and shapewear but don’t take insurance.”
La Pêche’s Manchester, Vt., location carries bands ranging from 28-50 inches and bra cup sizes A-O, according to MacLauchlan. In sleepwear and shapewear, she said the store has XS-3X sizes available, but she added that sizes for all items at the Keene shop will be based on what customers want and need.
“Not all items come in all sizes, but it’s a major part of our mission to help as many people as possible,” MacLauchlan said. “We have access to all the styles and sizes our vendors sell and will be able to bring stock from our Vermont store over every week or so if needed.”
MacLauchlan and Isaacs are planning to open the first week of October after renovations wrap up on the retail space’s interior. The work includes adding two large fitting rooms with doors and a large cabinet for storage, MacLauchlan said.
“The tradesmen we’re working with, Wichland Woods Carpentry [of Keene] and CarterCraft Cabinetry [and Woodwork of Swanzey] have been amazing,” she said. “We don’t have ties to the region other than a good friend who lives in the area.”
Keene is in what MacLauchlan called a “bra desert,” making it an appealing area to open a second store as she and Isaacs were eyeing expansion.
“Keene is a great shopping town [but] ... in our experience, the sizes and styles offered at big-box retail are just enough to get by, but not enough to actually serve the community,” MacLauchlan said. “It’s also a manageable distance from [the original location in]Manchester.”
La Pêche Lingerie will be hiring a full-time bra fitter and store manager for its planned Keene location as well as additional bra fitters for weekends and holidays, MacLauchlan said. She said the shop will likely hire sales associates for work other than bra fitting if the store grows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.