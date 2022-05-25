A building on King Court that formerly housed Downtown Fitness is once again home to a recreation-based business, following the recent opening of a bicycle shop that also plans to sponsor bike rides, offer repairs and sell equipment and apparel.
Alpine Bike Works, which opened its original location in Killington, Vt., in 2015, got rolling in Keene on May 13. Store management says the feedback for what they’re calling their “sister location” has been positive.
“Keene has been really receptive, and the bicycle community has been coming out and saying hello and checking in and welcoming us to Keene, which has been great,” Store Manager Chris Kotula said. “We’ve been working with the local chapter of NEMBA, [the New England Mountain Biking Association], and doing weekly rides with them.”
Ian Accurso, the company’s chief operating officer, said the partnership will include an Ibis-brand bicycle demonstration day on June 11 at Stonewall Farm in Keene that will be open to the public and feature a food truck and other refreshments, the first of what Alpine hopes is many events to come. The event will be free, but participants are encouraged to help the store donate to the farm for trail upkeep.
The store has an extensive inventory of bicycles, tires and cycling shoes among other items and is growing its stock each week it’s open Kotula and Accurso said. Kotula added that Alpine aims to appeal to all levels of cyclists from college students seeking lower-cost bicycles to avid bikers hitting outdoor trails.
“We have bikes appropriate for just around campus use starting in the $500 range, and then we have mountain bikes for extreme enthusiasts up to $10,000,” he said. “We have a selection of e-bicycles as well, so all those have pedal assist, rechargeable batteries and no throttles. You have to pedal to make them go, but they get a little more ‘oomph’ out of each pedal stroke.”
Other products on sale at the new store include bike helmets, a modest selection of cycling shoe and bike racks for vehicles. While the showroom floor mostly holds Alpine’s supply of bikes, he said he hopes it’ll feature more clothing racks once the shop receives new shipments.
Alpine initially received approval from Keene’s zoning board in December, but Accurso said plans for the shop have been in the works as early as November, with the city’s cycling infrastructure making it a natural choice for a second location.
“There’s tons of recreational stuff, like trails,” he said. “It’s a very bike-friendly town.”
According to Kotula, it took several months of renovations for the store to convert the 5,200-square-foot building, which had been vacant since 2019 when the former fitness studio closed, to more of a showroom for its bicycle stock because of its age, missing the original targeted opening in March.
Hundred Nights Inc. had sought to use the property as a temporary homeless shelter, but Keene zoning board officials rejected the proposal and granted approval to Alpine instead, citing local zoning rules.
The lower floor of the store acts as a repair shop where customers can bring in their bikes from a parking lot behind the building to receive tune-ups, new tires and other services.
Kotula said the store’s technicians work on a variety of bikes including older models and that Alpine honors bike owners’ existing warranties from manufacturers for replacing any parts.
Alpine’s managers said their two stores combined offer more than 600 bicycles, with about 200 on hand in Keene. Customers may request bicycles and parts from the Killington location if they’re unavailable in Keene and vice versa, with the stores’ full inventory available to view online.