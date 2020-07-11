A new behavioral health provider, aimed at helping people of all ages, opened in Keene last month.
PATH Integrated Healthcare, at 100 Emerald St., will provide services in the office, over the phone or in a patient’s home, according to a news release the organization issued this week.
“PATH believes that everyone should have access to psychiatric and behavioral health care when it is convenient for them,” the release says. “It is that drive to make mental healthcare available 24/7 that led PATH to their zero barrier policy.”
Services available through PATH include individual and group therapy, psychiatric support and care coordination.
PATH also has locations in Brattleboro and Burlington, Vt., as well as nine offices in Ohio.
The Keene office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 747-9565.