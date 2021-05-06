Despite the recent closure of a popular downtown Keene food truck, barbecue will remain at the corner of Emerald and Wilson streets.
Hot Hogs BBQ closed last month after nearly five years there, but owner Shana Davis has sold the business' trailers and equipment to Zachary Cotter of Keene and his brother-in-law Adam Rector, who plan to launch a new barbecue truck on the same spot in early July.
The new truck will be called Guerrilla Grill, and offer "traditional Carolina-style barbecue with a little bit of influence from other southern state barbecues," said Cotter, 28, a Williamstown, Mass. native who has lived in Keene for the past eight years. Before that, Cotter spent most of his life in North Carolina, where he developed a passion for barbecue, he said.
"Barbecue to us is how we grew up, and it’s kind of a way of life," said Cotter, who has worked at Lab'n Lager in Keene since moving here in 2013. He added that he and Rector have made barbecue for family, friends and community events for years.
Rector, 32, lives in Marion, N.C., but plans to move to Keene with his family in early to mid-June, Cotter said. After that, they'll take a few weeks to prepare before launching Guerrilla Grill in early July.
Before buying the equipment from Hot Hogs, Cotter added, he and Rector had talked about creating a business to sell the BBQ sauces and rubs they make for their own use.
"It went from a dream that we thought was years down the road to being here right away," Cotter said.
Davis, a Keene resident who opened the award-winning Hot Hogs BBQ in 2017, said previously that she decided to close the business to move to a less demanding job, not because of any financial challenges.
Guerrilla Grill will offer traditional barbecue items such as pulled pork, brisket and ribs, all cooked "low and slow," Cotter said. Additionally, they'll have sides like collard greens and hush puppies, which are common in North Carolina but not as widely available in the Northeast. Ultimately, Cotter said, the new truck hopes to "create a southern-inspired New Hampshire barbecue."
"We’re just a couple of backwoods guys who like doing barbecue, and we wanted to put that food out there," Cotter said.
Cotter and Rector are still working to develop a website and social media pages for Guerrilla Grill, Cotter added. When the business launches, Cotter said they hope to be open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m., with similar hours on Saturdays. Guerrilla Grill also plans to offer catering for events, and has already gotten several inquiries, Cotter said.