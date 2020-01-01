BRATTLEBORO — Every New Year's Day, Ladd and Lefei Osborne search the local newspaper to read about the first baby. This year, their newborn son is the one being featured.
The Brattleboro couple's third child arrived at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital — the first birth reported by local hospitals in 2020.
Just across the state line at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, another baby arrived just minutes after. Mara Welnak was born at 4:09 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and measuring 21 inches long. She is the first child of Megan and Dr. John "Jack" Welnak.
Megan is well-acquainted with her daughter's birthplace; she is the wellness adviser for Cheshire Medical's Center for Population Health. Jack is a dentist at Welnak Dental in Keene.
The Osbornes' baby, Jonah Xiao Yi Zhu Osborne, was born 10 days before his due date. Even still, he was 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
"I'm very grateful [he was early]," Lefei said, laughing.
As a gift for being the hospital's first baby of the year, Brattleboro Memorial's Auxillary donated a basket to the Osborne's filled with a teddy bear, hand-knitted blanket and a handmade stocking.
She said she was playing Tuesday with her other two children — Elijah Zhong Yi, 4, and Olivia Mei Yi, 2 — when she felt contractions.
At first, she debated on heading to the hospital. Ladd was at work in upstate New York, and she figured the contractions were just Braxton Hicks, before the real labor began.
But by the time she arrived at the hospital, after her neighbor drove her, she was already eight centimeters dilated. To give birth, a woman is dilated 10 centimeters.
"I did not expect that," Lefei said.
She joked she had even bought fireworks yesterday for New Year's Eve. Those will now be used when the family celebrates Chinese New Year on Jan. 25, as Lefei is Chinese.
And now every Jan. 1, the couple has another occasion to commemorate.
"It's nice that on the first day of the New Year we now have something special to celebrate," Lefei said.