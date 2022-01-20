Taryn Fisher, seen here outside The New Leaf Gallery on Keene’s Central Square last March, has opened the new 1868 gallery, which displays a variety of artwork and is hosting pop-up installations in downtown Keene while it searches for a permanent home.
Taryn Fisher, seen here outside The New Leaf Gallery on Keene’s Central Square last March, has opened the new 1868 gallery, which displays a variety of artwork and is hosting pop-up installations in downtown Keene while it searches for a permanent home.
Taryn Fisher, gallery director at The New Leaf Gallery, gestures toward a print available for purchase from the downtown Keene business. Fisher also recently opened 1868 gallery, which displays a variety of artwork and is hosting pop-up installations in downtown Keene while it searches for a permanent home.
Monadnock Region artists now have a new space to showcase their work.
Studio 1868, opened by Keene resident Taryn Fisher on Jan. 1, plans to hold monthly art installations for a variety of local artists.
The business is still looking for a permanent space, so for now, the gallery is hosting its receptions in other local spaces, with the first two in downtown Keene, according to Fisher.
“It’s very much in start-up mode ...,” she said. “We’re going to be in pop-up mode until we gain momentum and gain traction and find a space where we can have a proper installation.”
The next reception is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center. So far, printmaker Alex Jackson and oil painter Angela Amato have signed on to be featured, according to Fisher.
The free installations — which feature three to four artists at a time — will be held on the first Friday of every month, she said, though the location may change.
Her website, studio1868.com, will be updated regularly with event details.
And though things are still very new, Fisher said she’s “so excited” to have the gallery up-and-running.
“The arts community in the Monadnock Region is broad and deep and vibrant and dynamic,” Fisher said. “And this gives artists who are living and working in our neighborhood, in our community, an opportunity to showcase their work, and our community an opportunity to get to know our artists.”
Fisher has opened several galleries in the area since she moved to the Elm City in 2016.
The first one — a gallery that operated solely online — flopped, she told The Sentinel last year. The next, Keene Fine Craft Gallery on Central Square, did much better but ultimately closed due to financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to her work with Studio 1868, Fisher is director of Keene’s The New Leaf Gallery, which opened in November 2020, and teaches business courses as an adjunct instructor at Keene State College and Antioch University New England.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
