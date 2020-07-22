Gov. Chris Sununu announced a new COVID-19-related funding program Tuesday for businesses that didn’t qualify under three previous programs.
Applications are now being accepted for the N.H. General Assistance and Preservation (GAP) Fund. The $30 million fund targets businesses and nonprofit organizations that could not obtain funding through the state’s Main Street Relief Fund, the Non-Profit Emergency Relief Fund or the Self Employed Livelihood Fund.
“These are businesses that kind of fell through the cracks of our initial program,” Sununu said Tuesday during a news conference.
He said the fund is meant to help businesses that either didn’t meet the criteria for other programs or perhaps missed being considered due to mistakes on their paperwork.
The money is coming from the state’s allotment under the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion federal relief package passed in March.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 4 and can be submitted online.
Instructional webinars about the GAP Fund, which the state recommends to prospective applicants, are scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday at 2 p.m.
More information about the program, how to apply and how to register for the webinars can be found online at goferr.nh.gov/covid-expenditures/new-hampshire-gap-fund.