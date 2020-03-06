Operating budget: $958,825, up $77,058, or about 8.7 percent, from the $881,767 voters passed in 2019
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: The article with the largest dollar amount attached to it would permit the town to raise and appropriate $313,747 to buy a new 2020 John Deere 672G motor grader, which would be covered in part by a $110,747 withdrawal from the Road Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, as well as bonds or notes not to exceed $185,000. The anticipated trade-in value of the town’s current motor grader is $18,000. A two-thirds majority ballot vote would be required to pass this article. The board of selectmen have not recommended it.
Another article proposes raising and appropriating $135,000 to buy and install a grid-tied solar array on the east-facing roofs of the town’s highway barn and the safety building, or on the east-facing roof of the Nelson Sand/Salt Storage Building. The money would be taken from the Town Buildings Capital Reserve Fund.
Voters will also be asked to permit the town to raise and appropriate $115,000 for the purpose of reclaiming and repaving Center Pond Road. The project would be carried out over two stages: The reclaiming process would occur in 2020, and then repaving would be completed in 2021.
Also on the warrant: Nelson residents will be asked to vote on additions to various capital reserve funds, including $25,000 each to the Town Buildings Capital Reserve Fund, the Fire Equipment Capital Reserve Fund and the Road Equipment Capital Reserve Fund. They’ll also decide whether to permit the town to to add $10,000 to the Police Equipment Capital Reserve Fund.
Voters will also weigh in on articles that would permit the town to give a total of $5,311 to various local social services agencies and to appropriate $1,950 to help pay for Nelson students to attend Village 2020, a summer learning program open to students entering grades 5 through 8. This latter article was submitted by petition.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nelson Town Hall
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., Nelson Town Hall