Budget proposal: $1,087,240, up $43,609 from the $1,043,631 budget voters approved last year. About $311,468 in revenue is expected to offset the budget costs, according to the warrant. Selectboard Chair Brenna Kucinski said the budget plan includes slight increases in electricity and fuel costs.
Other warrant articles include:
* To see if the town will vote to raise $49,158 to support the town library, with $43,993 raised by taxes and $5,165 to come from sources like library memorial funds, gifts and grants.
* Another article will ask residents to consider raising $125,000 to repair damage and deterioration to the library building and add features that would mitigate future damage, like roof gutters. Of this, $100,000 would come from the town buildings capital reserve fund and $25,000 from new taxes.
Residents will also be asked whether to allocate money to capital reserve funds, including: $25,000 to the town buildings capital reserve fund, $25,000 to the fire equipment capital reserve fund, $10,000 to the police equipment capital reserve fund and $25,000 to the road equipment capital reserve fund.
Several petitioned articles are also up for consideration, including one article that asks residents to spend $65,000 to install a solar array on Nelson Town Hall and another that asks if residents will spend $14,000 for a dry hydrant on the north shore of Tolman Pond.
Contested races: None.
Voting: Tuesday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at town hall.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at town hall.
