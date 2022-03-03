NELSON — Residents are set to gather at town hall again Saturday, March 12, for the annual town meeting, where voters will be asked to approve funds for the repair of the West Shore Road Bridge, among other articles.
Here’s a look at the town’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $1,043,631, which is expected to be offset by $259,342 in revenue. This budget proposal does not include funds for the town library, which is a separate warrant article.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked whether to appropriate $46,086 to support the town library. This amount would be offset by $5,253 from library memorial funds, gifts, grants and other sources.
Voters will also be asked to spend $5,000 to repair, clean and restore damaged headstones in Nelson cemeteries.
They will also be asked to appropriate $25,000 for the fire equipment capital reserve fund, $10,000 for the police equipment capital reserve fund and $25,000 for the road equipment capital reserve fund.
Also under consideration is an article to appropriate $75,000 to repair the West Shore Road Bridge, with $40,000 coming from the Nelson bridge repair or replacement expendable trust fund and the rest to be raised by taxes.
Voters will be asked whether to change the town treasurer from an elected position to an appointed position.
An article to spend $1,950 for Nelson students to attend a summer learning experience by the nonprofit Game of Village Inc. is also on tap. All children entering 5th through 8th grades who live in Nelson could attend.
Contested races: None.
Elections: Polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson Town Hall.
Town meeting: The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at Nelson Town Hall.