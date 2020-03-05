NELSON — Voters will convene at Nelson School Friday night for the annual school district meeting.
On the warrant is an operating budget proposal of $2,204,208, up $190,553, or about 9.5 percent, from the $2,013,655 budget voters approved last year.
According to School Administrative Unit 29 Business Manager Scott Lazzaro, the hike comes from increased enrollment at the middle and high schools, leading to increases in tuition revenues of 4.3 and 56.9 percent respectively.
He said there’s also been a 24.4 percent jump in professional salaries and benefits for the purpose of hiring a new teacher, and additional funds have been set aside to address future transportation needs.
Another proposal asks voters to add $25,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund, dedicated to construction work and buying equipment or land.
And Article 4 requests $5,000 be put in the Special Education/Middle and High School Tuition Expendable Trust Fund, to be used for future unanticipated costs for special education or middle- and high-school tuition. The sums listed in both of these articles would be drawn from fund balance and therefore wouldn’t affect taxes.
Friday’s school district meeting is at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Nelson School at 441 Granite Lake Road.
Nelson voters will elect officers for both school-district and town positions on Tuesday, March 10. Polls are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nelson Town Hall.