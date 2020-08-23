NELSON — The third attempt at town meeting was the charm for Nelson voters, who gathered under a large tent on the Nelson Town Common Saturday to finally take care of business after two COVID-related postponements. The 80 voters, or about 16 percent of those registered, approved all but one item on the warrant.
Among the voter-approved projects was a $907,000 operating budget, which was amended from the $958,825 originally proposed. Select Board Chairman David Upton advocated that the town stick with its 2019 budget of $881,760 since there are just four months left in the calendar year, and adding an extra $25,000 for the purpose of crushing gravel.
Two of the most discussed articles on the warrant, both of which were ultimately approved, were whether to purchase a new road grader for the town and whether to use capital reserve dollars to install a 30-megawatt solar array near the town barn.
Both Nelson Road Agent Mike Tarr and the town’s Road Equipment Committee recommended the purchase of a new grader, though the selectmen unanimously did not. The cost of the grader is $313,747 and will be funded with $18,000 from the trade-in on the current machine and $110,747 from the town's Road Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, with the remaining $185,000 to be bonded.
Because of the bond, it required a two-thirds vote to pass and was approved by a secret ballot vote of 62-18.
Upton told voters he thinks the existing grader is in decent enough condition to keep using it. He asked why the town would want to expend the majority of the Road Equipment Capital Reserve Fund, which contained $113,445 at the end of 2019, when the grader is still working.
“Our grader is in pretty dang good shape,” he said. "It's totally functional and I'm totally of a belief that it's serviceable."
Committee member John Bunce said the grader the town is using has 15,000 hours on it, which he said is the equivalent of 500,000 miles. He noted that Nelson has 20 miles of gravel road, where residents rely on the town to keep roads passable so they can get in and out of their neighborhoods.
Resident Rich Church, who is also a member of the town conservation committee and a town road historian, said it's important to have a reliable grader, particularly in the event of severe rainstorm that could wash away the many gravel roads. He asked what would happen if something went wrong with the current machine during an emergency situation.
"This is a piece of equipment we count on ...," Church said. "If we wait until a crisis comes, we won't buy at a favorable price and you won't buy at a time when interest rates are nice and low, so I think this is a good time to do this."
Town residents also debated a proposed $135,000 solar array at the Nelson Highway Barn. The array will be funded via the Town Buildings Capital Reserve Fund, which was at $138,692 at the end of 2019.
Originally, the 40-megawatt array was slated to go on the barn's roof, but the article was amended to allow for a 30-megawatt array that would be mounted on the ground next to the structure. The array will generate power for all town buildings.
Discussion around the array varied from whether it was wise to nearly drain the capital reserve fund for the project and what the return on the investment would be, to the importance of investing in renewable energy.
Voters also allocated $40,363 to the town library, $25,000 each to the road equipment, town buildings and fire equipment capital reserve funds, and $10,000 each to the Police Equipment Capital Reserve Fund and the Nelson Bridge Repair/Replacement Expendable Trust Fund.
They also voted to raise $115,000 for reclaiming and repaving the portion of Center Pond Road between Henderson Road and Blueberry Lane.
In all, voters approved 16 warrant articles on Saturday. Only an article that would have permitted the town to pave the parking area at Granite Lake Fire Station was voted down, so that it could be done next year during another already planned paving project. Elections for town offices were held in March.