NELSON — An incumbent selectboard member was defeated by a wide margin in town elections Tuesday.
For a three-year term on the board, Brenna Kucinski received 119 votes, topping incumbent David Upton’s 32. Andrew Bedard trailed with three votes.
John Bunce won a seat on the road equipment committee with 116 votes, defeating Upton with 24, for a three-year term.
Three seats up for grabs — each for a three-year term — on the zoning board of adjustment will be filled by Robert Roland (123), James Newcombe (115) and Amanda Bedard (108). John Cucchi finished out of the running with 37 votes.
Tuesday’s annual elections were held at town hall after a several-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following races were uncontested: Lew Derby for trustee of the library (three years); Linda Cates, Al Stoops and Laurie Smith for the cemetery board (three years); Dennis Dellagreca for emergency management officer (one year); Ethan McBrien and Gordon Peery for the planning board (three years); and Barbara Roland for the Nelson fire and rescue equipment committee (three years).
There were two seats open for three-year terms for trustee of trust funds. Tom Newcombe won one seat, but no one was on the ballot for the other. Carol Travers was elected as a trustee of trust funds for a one-year term.
No candidates filed for a one-year term as treasurer.
Voters will convene for Nelson’s annual town meeting Saturday on the town common. The warrant includes articles for a new flag pole, library funding and paving the Granite Lake Fire Station driveway.