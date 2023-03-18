NELSON — Sun streamed through the windows of Nelson Town Hall on Saturday morning, where the 59 voters who gathered for the annual town meeting decided to wait until next year to consider adding a solar array to the roof of the building.
Overall, residents approved all but four of the 24 articles on the warrant and OK'd minor amendments to several other articles. Voters rejected two articles, while opting to pass over the solar project and another minor article related to $1,000 in funding for a local nonprofit that supports Old Home Day and other initiatives.
The article on the town hall solar project called for $65,000 to purchase and install a grid-tied solar array to the south-facing roof of town hall, which would be used primarily to supply electricity to the heating and cooling systems installed last year at the town office, town hall and library. Nelson's energy committee submitted the solar array article by petition, committee member Lisa Sieverts said, because the selectboard did not initially support the idea.
"The good news is that the selectboard has done additional research and they now agree that this project makes financial sense and it is a good project," Sieverts said. "We are therefore withdrawing this article for this year so that we can dot all the i's and cross the t's for next year, bringing it forward with the selectboard’s support."
While the energy committee as a whole voted to delay the project, one member, Dave Upton, spoke against the decision to wait until 2024. He argued that passing the article as originally submitted would at least give the town an opportunity to move forward with the project this year.
“If we do pass this article at this meeting, it will give us the opportunity to realize the environmental and financial gains provided by the project now, not a year from now," Upton said. "… The t-crossing and i-dotting Lisa mentioned should be extremely straightforward at this point.”
Selectboard Chairwoman Brenna Kucinski countered that the town has "no clear determination" of the cost of the project, and $65,000 might not cover the purchase of the solar array, including the engineering work necessary to determine if the town hall roof can support the panels.
Ultimately, the motion to pass over the solar array article passed by a voice vote, with a smattering of "nays."
The solar project article came up early in the roughly three-hour meeting, which also featured spirited discussion on several other articles related to energy and conservation issues. In one of those articles, voters rejected a proposed change in tax distribution that helps fund the town's conservation commission, while in another, residents opposed an amendment to an article that would have obligated the police department to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle as its new cruiser.
The failed article would have changed the distribution of the land use change tax, which takes 10 percent of a property's value when its use changes (like when a developer constructs housing on previously open land). Currently, 100 percent of those taxes in Nelson go to the town's conservation commission, but the warrant article sought to split that 50-50 between the conservation commission and the town's general fund.
"The rationale for this change is to increase revenue for the town, which would help in keeping taxes as low as possible," Kucinski, the selectboard chair, said. "… We feel the town has done quite a bit to support conservation efforts throughout recent years, and it’s time to share the money generated when land is removed from current use.”
The proposal faced strong pushback at the meeting, though, with residents like Kathy Schillemat arguing that a continuing commitment to conservation is vital for Nelson's future.
"This is how we preserve our way of life … here in Nelson," Schillemat said. "… We moved here because we love the environment around us. We love the woods, we love the fields, we love the farms. And 50 percent may not seem like a bit deal, but it is a big deal. It says a lot about whether we value conservation and whether we value our way of life, or whether we don’t really care.”
David Upton, the energy committee member, called the proposal "short-sighted and irresponsible." The article calling for the change in the land use change tax distribution failed by a voice vote.
Upton spoke up again when he made an amendment to increase the allocation for a new police cruiser from $52,000 to $75,000, and stipulate that the vehicle should run on an electric or hybrid engine. He argued that this article presented the opportunity to begin transitioning all town-owned vehicles to electric.
Police Chief Joseph Filipi said he's not generally opposed to buying an electric or hybrid vehicle for the department, but did caution voters that he could not guarantee how quickly the town could get one. He said Harrisville recently acquired a new hybrid police cruiser about two years after that town purchased it. He and others also expressed some hesitation that an electric cruiser might not be able to handle the unpredictable demands of a police department, like long hours and severe weather.
“I’m not opposed to the concept," he said. "I’d hate to have our cruiser stuck on the side of the road in the middle of a snowstorm, with people saying, ‘I need help.’ So, I’m looking at my mission as police chief, where, when you call, I’m going to be there. And I’m trying to get the best vehicle that’s going to do that for us right now.”
Upton's amendment failed by a voice vote, and the article passed as originally written, with an allocation of $52,000, all of which will come from the police equipment capital reserve fund.
Operating budget
The meeting began with a brief discussion on the town's $1,087,240 budget, which is up $43,609, or about 4 percent, from the $1,043,631 figure voters approved last year. About $311,468 in revenue is expected to offset the budget costs, according to the warrant. Kucinski said most town departments have kept their budgets flat, though there are some increases in electricity and other energy costs, and the legal budget for the zoning department due to a contested decision by the town's zoning board last year.
The operating budget does not include funding for the library, which voters approved separately. Residents OK'd $49,158 to support the town library, with $43,993 raised by taxes and $5,165 to come from sources such as library memorial funds, gifts and grants, according to the warrant.
In additional to library funding, residents approved $125,000 to repair weather- and water-related damage and deterioration to the library, and install mitigation features, like roof gutters. The town buildings capital reserve fund will provide $100,000 for this work, while $25,000 will come from new taxes.
Other warrant articles
In separate warrant articles, voters also greenlit spending for town infrastructure and equipment repairs. Residents OK'd $65,000 to pave a section of Granite Lake Road from the J. Parker Snow bridge to the Sullivan town line, and $22,000 for exterior body repairs to a fire engine.
In another fire department-related article, voters assented to spending $15,000 on a new fire hose to replace an old hose that no longer meets pressure testing requirements.
Voters also approved a total of $5,786 to support a variety of social service agencies that provide services to Nelson residents, including The Community Kitchen in Keene, Monadnock Family Services and Southwestern Community Services. In 2022, Nelson contributed $5,536 to various social service agencies, and town residents got $210,375 in food, services, discounts and direct assistance, according to the warrant.
Nelson residents also voted to allocate the following amounts to capital reserve and expendable trust funds: $25,000 each to the the town buildings capital reserve fund, fire equipment capital reserve fund and road equipment capital reserve fund; $10,000 to the police equipment capital reserve fund; $10,000 to the bridge repair or replacement expendable trust fund; and $5,500 to the milfoil prevention expendable trust fund (amended from the originally proposed $5,000).
The meeting also saw the creation of a new fund: the renewable/green energy project capital reserve fund. Voters approved an article to create the account — for the purpose of supporting renewable energy options such as solar and wind — and allocate $25,000 to it. The original article called for a $10,000 allocation to the new fund, but the selectboard made a successful amendment at the meeting to increase the amount, though some residents expressed a desire to add even more to the fund.
Quick approvals came for warrant articles funded by anticipated reimbursements from other sources, including $500 for fighting forest fires (paid by the N.H. State Fire Warden) and $4,000 to fund special patrols and details performed by the Nelson Police Department (paid by the entities that request those details).
Nelson readopted a $500 optional veteran's tax credit, which Kucinski said was necessary due to a change in a federal statute.
The meeting concluded with voters rejecting a petition warrant article to appropriate $14,000 for a dry hydrant along the north shore of Tolman Pond. The selectboard and fire department officials said they're in favor of the project, but could not support the article because it did not account for the cost of engineering work to determine if the site is suitable for a dry hydrant. These non-pressurized pipe systems allow fire departments to draw water from areas such as lakes and ponds.
Kucinski said the selectboard would bring this issue back before voters at next year's town meeting, after it has determined whether the site can support a dry hydrant.
Nelson town and school district elections were postponed due to Tuesday's snowstorm. Voting now will be held Tuesday, March 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at town hall. There are no contested races in either election.
