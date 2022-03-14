NELSON — Voters passed a $1 million budget along with every other article on this year’s warrant during a town meeting that lasted about 90 minutes.
Roughly 40 residents gathered in the town hall Saturday morning, under the threat of an impending snowstorm, while others watched the annual session from their homes through a virtual Google Meet link.
After the pledge of allegiance, and the welcoming of new Fire Chief Joseph Sarcione and new Police Chief Joseph Filipi, voters approved the $1,043,631 budget, which Town Moderator Lewis Derby explained is expected to be offset by $259,342 in revenue. The budget does not include funds for the town library, which voters approved as part of a separate article.
That article proposed raising $46,086, with $40,833 through taxes, and $5,253 from library memorial funds, gifts, grants and other sources.
Voters also approved an article to raise $5,536 to support social services agencies that provide assistance to Nelson residents. This includes the American Red Cross ($350), The Community Kitchen Inc. ($500), Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services ($550), Monadnock Family Services ($786), Southwestern Community Services ($500), the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center ($1,850), Hundred Nights Inc. ($500) and CASA for Children ($500). Voters passed a similar article last year, raising $6,550, and Nelson residents were provided more than $167,295 in food, services and assistance, according to the warrant.
Library Trustee Susan Peery spoke in support of this article, and even encouraged the selectboard to consider doubling or tripling the funds going to social services agencies next year.
“I think we can afford to help more,” Peery said.
Nelson residents also gave the green light to numerous articles that proposed allocating money to capital reserve funds and expendable trust funds.
The meeting continued without much discussion until it got to the topic of bridges.
Voters were asked to consider adding $10,000 to the Nelson bridge repair or replacement expendable trust fund. Road Agent Michael Tarr said the funds would go toward the repair of three bridges, one on Old Stoddard Road, another on Murdough Hill Road and the last on Route 9. Residents passed that article without further discussion.
The next article, as written in the warrant, sought $75,000 to repair the West Shore Road Bridge, with $40,000 to come from the bridge repair or replacement expendable trust fund, and the rest from taxes.
After voters expressed confusion on why it seemed that four bridges were being repaired, as opposed to the three they were just told about, Tarr explained that the West Shore Road Bridge, as it is known by Nelson residents, is not considered a bridge by the state because it does not span more than 10 feet. Instead, it is considered a culvert.
Selectboard Chair Brenna Kucinski further explained the article’s wording.
“As far as we are concerned in the town of Nelson, it is a bridge,” Kucinski said. “It’s just under state requirements, the state does not consider this a bridge.” Kucinski said there would be no problem using money from the town bridge fund for repairs.
However, one Nelson man, who declined to give The Sentinel his name, said he was still concerned the town would be unable to use the expendable trust fund to repair a culvert, and that this would halt the work. He proposed amending the article, so additional funds could be raised through taxes, if $40,000 could not come from the expendable trust.
“I don’t care if it’s a bridge or a culvert, get it done,” he said.
The amendment passed, and voters also approved the article as amended.
Voters also favored an article that proposed the town treasurer be appointed by the selectboard instead of elected by voters. This article also had its share of debate. Selectboard Chair Kucinski explained that the town has had trouble finding a suitable candidate for treasurer, and passing the article would allow officials to look outside Nelson.
But some residents expressed concern about losing the right to vote for the jobholder.
“I don’t agree with that,” said Daryl Schillemat.
Schillemat proposed amending the article so the selectboard would be authorized to appoint a treasurer if one cannot be elected by the town.
Kucinski replied that Schillemat’s amendment described the intent of the article as written, but by authorizing the selectboard to appoint someone, it gives members more flexibility in their search.
“I think we’re really overcomplicating this whole thing,” Kucinski said. “Because people have not run for the position, if we can appoint the person, we can look outside if we don’t find someone from Nelson; that is what this does. Otherwise our administrative assistant has to take the job of treasurer on top of everything else.”
Schillemat withdrew his amendment, and the article passed as originally written.