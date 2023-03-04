NELSON — After Nelson School Board Chairman Richard Popovic gave an overview of what he deemed a "pretty flat budget [with a] very modest increase," residents wrapped up voting on this year's school district warrant in about half an hour, and two retiring faculty were commemorated after the articles passed.
Residents passed all six articles on the warrant unanimously with no amendments during the meeting at the Nelson School's multipurpose room Friday evening. The $2,432,381 operating budget voters approved increased 0.4 percent from last year's approved budget of $2,422,750.
The district hired one less tutor at the Nelson School this year, resulting in a 1.4 percent decrease in the school's budget compared to last year, according to Popovic. He said the district has sent more students to Keene middle and high schools this year, resulting in a 9.4 percent increase in middle and high school budgeting in the approved budget.
There were no students from outside the school district this year, resulting in a drop of 66.7 percent from $120,000 in the 2022-23 budget to $40,000 approved for this year.
One of the largest line items to see change was "contracted services," up 267.9 percent from $10,000 approved last year to $36,785 in Friday's approved budget. Popovic said the significant increase came after a reorganization of the budget for this year's warrant.
"That contracted services line includes things like fees we pay to the Harris Center for their programs, … a music teacher, special ed consultant, as well as $5,000 to cover services for Nelson residents who are at charter schools," Popovic said in the meeting.
Another significant rise in budget was toward library and print media supplies, from $50 to $750, or up 1,400 percent. Popovic said despite the Nelson School not having a central library, the district is interested in introducing software to build a database on what books have been taken from individual classroom libraries.
"This is useful for a number of reasons, one of them being that if someone makes a request to know what books are in the building, we will have an itemized sort of organized way to … help us keep track of who's reading what and maybe what books to replace," he said.
Nelson School faculty Nicole Gordon was promoted to the school's full-time principal this school year after taking on an interim role in December 2021. With the promotion, voters also approved a boost in the amount allocated for her position's salary from $76,489 to $84,800 in the approved budget.
"Looking at what principals are being paid and other schools of our size in other local towns, we raised it up to match that rate so it's comparable," Popovic said. "Under Nicole's leadership so far, the school has been running up more efficiently."
Following approval of the budget, voters also agreed to appropriate up to $70,000 of capital reserve funds to rebuild Nelson School's drainage system. Popovic told voters a retaining wall has received a lot of pressure from water pouring down a hill behind the school, giving district admins concern for the building's foundation.
"Instead of half measures which have been taken in the past, we've decided this is the year to finally take [rebuilding] on and get it done," he said. "… The benefit of that is our soccer field will be usable for much more of the year, and also gutters had their own maintenance issues [from drainage]."
The district is awaiting architectural plans from an engineering firm before it puts the project for bid to contractors, according to Popovic.
Residents also voted to add $25,000 to the district's Special Education/Middle and High School Tuition Expendable Trust Fund to cover future unanticipated special education or middle/high school tuition costs. The school warrant says the money will come from funds at the end of the fiscal year, with no amount to be raised from taxation.
After all budget and funding articles were approved, Popovic read two resolutions commemorating the retirements of Hope Lothrop, Nelson School District's longtime treasurer, and Kelly French, who served as a member of the Nelson school board for 24 years, with 21 of them as chair. French plans to run for the treasurer position, according to Popovic.
Both Lothrop and French were in attendance for Friday's meeting, returning the favor with smiles and gratitude for their recognition. A pavilion to be built in front of Nelson School later this year will be named the "Kelly French Community Pavilion" in French's honor, Popovic announced.
Residents will vote for school district officers at Nelson Town Hall on Tuesday, March 14. Voting will begin at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
