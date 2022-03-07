NELSON — Residents made quick work of this year’s school district warrant Friday evening, passing all articles without amendment.
Nelson School Board Chairman Richard Popovic estimated the session at Nelson School lasted about 30 minutes, at most. He said it drew about a dozen to 15 people, not including school board members and administrators.
“It was a pretty uneventful meeting,” he said, noting that there were no controversial proposals or major expenditures on the warrant.
Voters approved a $2,392,750 operating budget, up 4.8 percent from the $2,282,201 budget voters approved last year.
They also agreed to put $25,000 into the special education/middle and high school tuition expendable trust fund, to pay for any future unanticipated special education or middle/high school tuition costs. This money will come from funds available at the end of the fiscal year and not from new taxation.
They also agreed to add $5,000 to a capital reserve fund dedicated to building construction and reconstruction, equipment purchases and acquiring land for school purposes. That money will also come from fund balance instead of new taxes.
Nelson residents will elect town and school district officers at the polls on Tuesday before reconvening Saturday for their annual town meeting.