NELSON — After a special performance by Nelson School band students, school district voters agreed to a $2,204,208 budget during the annual meeting Friday night, an approximately 9.5 percent increase over the current year.
They also voted to add $25,000 to the capital reserve fund, and $5,000 to the special education/middle and high school tuition expendable trust fund, both from any 2019-20 year-end surplus.
Much of the budget increase is due to more Nelson students expected to attend Keene Middle School and Keene High School in 2020-21 than in 2019-20, according to school board Chairwoman Kelly French. Nelson pays tuition to the Keene School District for students to attend the schools.
French said having 14 total students at the two schools next school year is more consistent with the numbers Nelson usually sees; those numbers had dropped in recent years. Residents may also see a difference in the school tax bill because there’s expected to be less year-end budget surplus — which can help reduce the amount to be raised by property taxes — than there was last year.