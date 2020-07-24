NELSON — After already pushing back the date twice due to COVID-19, Nelson officials are still discussing how to hold this year’s annual town meeting.
Nelson had planned to hold its meeting in July, after postponing it from the original date in mid-March and then from a new date in May.
But with the public-health crisis still ongoing, the town decided to go back to the drawing board, and possibly forego the traditional meeting altogether.
At its June 12 meeting, the selectboard drafted a resolution saying it would prefer to skip this year’s town meeting and use the budget voters passed in 2019.
Orville “Bud” Fitch, elections legal counsel for Secretary of State William Gardner’s office — which gave the town guidance on the matter — said in an email Tuesday afternoon that Nelson has a few options for an alternative town meeting, in accordance with a recent law passed amid the pandemic.
The law, House Bill 1129, allows towns to choose to do one of the following: a socially distanced meeting combined with an online discussion element or drive-thru secret-ballot voting.
In the latter format, voters must approve use of the alternative process on the secret ballot. If it fails, the selectboard can either hold an in-person meeting by Sept. 1 or adopt 2019’s budget article.
A traditional meeting — if the selectboard chooses to hold one — has been slated for Aug. 22 and would likely be held outside, a notice posted on the town’s website says.
Chairman David Upton said he met with the town’s moderator and supervisor of the checklist Thursday morning and will discuss the options with the selectboard Friday afternoon.
Although the majority of area towns and school districts held their meetings in March before the pandemic picked up steam in New Hampshire, those that didn’t have gotten creative.
Chesterfield town and school district held drive-thru meetings, Peterborough converted its standard hybrid meeting format to secret ballot, and Jaffrey residents considered their warrant in a traditional-style meeting in a church parking lot. Attendees sat in their vehicles instead of on chairs.
Nelson expects to post updates on its meeting plans soon, according to the notice.