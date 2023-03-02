NELSON — Nelson School District voters will consider a budget of $2.4 million and whether to allocate funds for school improvements at Friday’s annual meeting.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $2,432,381. If the budget passes, the district would need to raise $1,059,665 in local property taxes, according to the school board.
This year’s budget proposal is $9,631 over the $2,422,750 voters approved last year, or about 0.4 percent.
Also on the warrant:
One article asks voters to approve the district using up to $70,000 for construction, reconstruction, purchase of equipment or acquisition of land. The full amount would come from the capital reserve fund.
Another article asks for permission to add $25,000 to the special education, middle and high school tuition fund. This was established in 1999 for paying for future-year unanticipated special education costs and/or middle- and high-school tuitions. None of this of this would be raised from new taxes; these funds would instead come from a previous-year balance transfer.
The final article requests $10,000 be added to the capital reserve fund. These funds would also come from a balance transfer, as opposed to from new added taxes.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.