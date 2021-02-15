NELSON — Town meeting and elections in Nelson have been postponed until this summer.
The town’s elections are scheduled for July 13 and the annual business meeting for July 17, Town Clerk Karen Castelli said. The decision was made by the selectboard on Feb. 3, as a means of protecting public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Chairman Dave Upton.
“The highest priority for our Select Board is to protect public health and safety,” he said in an email. “It was the unanimous opinion of [the] Board that postponing the ballot voting and business meeting to the latest allowed dates would give our voters the best possible opportunity to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus prior to the meetings.”
The elections will take place at Nelson Town Hall at 7 Nelson Common Road, and the business meeting will be held outside under a tent on the Nelson Common, Upton said.
Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order allowing New Hampshire towns and school districts to postpone their annual meetings as late as July, due to the pandemic.
Nelson’s 2020 business meeting wasn’t held until August, after two postponements related to the COVID-19 outbreak.