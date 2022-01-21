20220122-LOC-Roxbury Crash1

The driver of this Chevrolet Malibu was killed in a collision on Route 9 Friday.

 Courtesy

ROXBURY — A Nelson man died in Friday’s crash on Route 9 near the Roxbury/Sullivan town line, according to a news release that afternoon from State Police.

Michael Carney, 32, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west around 8 a.m. when he lost control and veered off the road, the release says.

His car then traveled back onto the roadway, and crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, where it struck a utility truck driven by Joseph Jardine, 57, of Walpole, police said.

Carney was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for life-threatening injuries, according to police. He died at the hospital.

Jardine was not injured in the crash, the release says.

Route 9 was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, the release says, and anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact State Trooper Brett Barry at 223-8484 or at brett.t.barry@dos.nh.gov.

 

