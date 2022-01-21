top story Nelson man dies after crash near Roxbury/Sullivan line By Sentinel Staff Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 Updated 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The driver of this Chevrolet Malibu was killed in a collision on Route 9 Friday. Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROXBURY — A Nelson man died in Friday’s crash on Route 9 near the Roxbury/Sullivan town line, according to a news release that afternoon from State Police.Michael Carney, 32, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west around 8 a.m. when he lost control and veered off the road, the release says.His car then traveled back onto the roadway, and crossed the center line into the eastbound lane, where it struck a utility truck driven by Joseph Jardine, 57, of Walpole, police said.Carney was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for life-threatening injuries, according to police. He died at the hospital. Jardine was not injured in the crash, the release says.Route 9 was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated.The investigation is ongoing, the release says, and anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact State Trooper Brett Barry at 223-8484 or at brett.t.barry@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Carney Road Highway Police Motor Vehicle Joseph Jardine Crash Nelson Investigation Center Line No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'This shouldn't happen': Inside Cheshire Medical's ICUChakalos estate in Chesterfield, known for holiday lights display, soldAlstead home destroyed in fire Saturday morningNelson man dies after crash near Roxbury/Sullivan lineRindge representative wants NH to leave the unionBrattleboro ski jump celebrates 100th anniversary with special eventsEx-Westmoreland clerk to plead guilty to stealing town funds, court records indicateCity engineer: Extensive repairs needed at downtown Keene parking garageJeremy R. BlouinShawn H. McCormick Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.