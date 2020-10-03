Earl Nelson, the Republican who has run for Cheshire County sheriff in each of the past several races, has launched a write-in campaign for the Nov. 3 general election.
Nelson, of Marlborough, said Friday that he did not file for the Sept. 8 primary because he was undergoing radiation for treatment for cancer earlier this year. The sole candidate for sheriff on the Republican primary ballot, Aria DiMezzo, a self-described “transsexual anarchist Satanist” whose campaign signs say “F*** the police,” ultimately won the party’s nomination.
After Nelson’s doctors gave him the all-clear, he said many people asked him to run a write-in campaign.
“I want to give another choice … rather than someone that has a substantially different perception of law enforcement than I have, that really goes against the mainstream of all law enforcement,” he said in a phone interview Friday.
Nelson added that he officially began his write-in campaign within the past two weeks. Since then, his campaign signs have begun appearing throughout the area. Nelson said these signs are from his previous campaigns for sheriff, with a “write-in” sticker attached to the top.
Despite a couple of Facebook posts from the Cheshire County Republican Committee seeming to support Nelson’s campaign, Chairwoman Marilyn Huston said Friday that the party has not taken a position on the race for sheriff.
“This was a decision made by Mr. Nelson,” the Keene resident said in a phone interview Friday. “He did inform me that he was going to do a write-in, but I said that it would have to be on his own.”
Huston declined to comment on whether the GOP supports DiMezzo’s campaign.
On the Democratic side, Sheriff Eli Rivera is seeking a fifth term.
Nelson was Rivera’s Republican opponent in the past four sheriff races, most recently in 2018, when Rivera won with 17,954 votes to Nelson’s 12,980. That year, DiMezzo was on the ballot as a Libertarian, garnering 747 votes.
Nelson is a selectman in Marlborough and works as the commandant of the N.H. Part-Time Officer Academy in Concord. He’s also served as police chief in Chesterfield, Dublin, Lyndeborough, Marlborough and Roxbury.
“I know that I have the experience to be sheriff,” he said. “I wouldn’t have run those other times if I didn’t. And I think I’m a very clear alternative to my libertarian opponent.”
Rivera, of Keene, is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Reserve and spent 20 years as a Keene police officer before retiring as a lieutenant in 2012. DiMezzo, a radio host and Keene resident, has no law-enforcement background.
DiMezzo said Wednesday she expected to see the Republican Party run a write-in candidate, because she believes they are displeased with her primary win. She said what she views as the party’s efforts to challenge her “reveal they’re not actually for small government, low taxes and gun rights,” adding that she sees herself as more supportive of those policies than Nelson is.
“They’re upset that I didn’t ask for their permission to be on the ballot,” DiMezzo said. “I don’t have to. I asked the permission of the Republican voters here in Cheshire County, and 4,000 of them gave me permission.”