NELSON — A familiar face within N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 is set to become the interim principal at Nelson Elementary School, officials announced Wednesday, while the outgoing principal will move to the Monadnock Regional School District.
Nicole Gordon will assume the role in Nelson on Jan. 3, according to a news release from SAU 29 — which covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland. Gordon currently is the assistant principal at Stevens High School in Claremont, but previously spent five years at Chesterfield School from 2015 to 2020.
Before joining SAU 29, Gordon taught English at Belchertown High School in Massachusetts. She also has completed her post-master’s certificate in education from Keene State College, according to the release.
Gordon will succeed Kelsey Kilburn, who has been principal at Nelson Elementary since 2019, and whose last day is Dec. 22. Kilburn is slated to become the new vice principal at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center. Before coming to Nelson, she was a school counselor for three years in the Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
“Nelson is a very, very, very special place and it will always be very near and dear to my heart,” Kilburn said Wednesday evening. “And I will always be thankful for my time there.”
At Monadnock, she will succeed Ryan Schafer, who resigned in the fall to pursue a new career field, Superintendent Lisa Witte said Thursday.
As principal at Nelson Elementary, Gordon will lead a school that enrolls 63 students in kindergarten through 5th grade. The school, which serves students from Nelson and Sullivan, has 14 full-time and six part-time staff members, SAU 29 Assistant Superintendent Ben White said.
Gordon’s interim position will run through the end of the school year. The district plans to launch a search for a permanent principal in the early spring, White said.