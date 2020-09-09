No, it’s not déjà vu.
But the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District will be a rematch of the 2018 general election after Steve Negron of Nashua won the Republican primary in the district, which includes the entire Monadnock Region.
Negron now moves on to the general election, where he will take on four-term incumbent Annie Kuster of Hopkinton, who defeated Keene resident Joseph Mirzoeff in the Democratic primary with more than 93 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press.
With more than 85 percent of precincts reporting, the AP declared Negron the victor with just shy of 47 percent of the vote in the four-way Republican primary. Negron’s closest competition, Lynne Blankenbeker of Concord, received just under 40 percent of the vote.
Negron enjoyed a similar level of support in the Monadnock Region. He claimed 45.6 percent of the vote locally, compared with Blankenbeker’s 37.8 percent, with all but two towns reporting.
Blankenbeker, who also ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in the district two years ago, called Negron to concede shortly before 11 p.m.
“It was very cordial,” Negron said of the phone call. “And I know that I’m going to need her help going forward. We’ve talked about unity all along, so I’m really looking forward to having that this time, and putting the united foot forward.”
First-time congressional candidate Matthew Bjelobrk of Haverhill, who sits on that town’s selectboard, won just over seven percent of the vote, according to the AP, and Eli Clemmer of Berlin received about 6.3 percent. Clemmer, a library media specialist for Berlin Public Schools, announced last week that he was dropping out of the race and supporting Negron.
Negron, 59, an Air Force veteran who runs his own defense engineering and consulting company, said in a phone interview Tuesday night that Republican unity is essential if he’s going to defeat Kuster this time around. In the 2018 general election, he earned about 42 percent of the vote to Kuster’s roughly 55 percent.
“At the end of the day, I think now we need to rally together,” he said. “We need to put together a united front going forward, because I think that’s the only way you can unseat a four-term incumbent.”
Kuster’s campaign issued a statement Tuesday night congratulating Negron.
“I look forward to a civil debate focused on the issues over the coming weeks,” Kuster, 64, said in the statement. “I’m proud of my record of delivering real results for the people of New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District. My work in Congress is guided by the conversations I have with Granite Staters every day and I look forward to discussing their priorities on the campaign trail.”
After conceding, Blankenbeker, an Air Force veteran who still serves as a nurse in the Navy Reserve, offered her congratulations to Negron, and all of Tuesday’s primary election winners.
“We’re obviously disappointed with the results, but I’m really looking forward to helping President Trump and all the Republicans across the state in November,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday night.
Blankenbeker paused her campaign between late March and June 1 to serve on the USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship that provided COVID-19 relief in New York City. After the deployment and the hard-fought campaign, she added, she is looking forward to more time with loved ones.
“It was a strong election season,” Blankenbeker said. “We worked really, really hard. And between a strong election season and a deployment, I’m just ready to spend some time with my family.”
Heading into the general election, Negron said he has the advantage of name recognition from his 2018 campaign. Negron, who served in the N.H. House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018, added that his campaign will be more focused on fundraising this time.
“And I think if we can do that, we can be very, very competitive,” he said. “... So we’re really excited about that, and I think that’s what we learned from last time: Start early and don’t let off the gas pedal.”
Along with Negron and Kuster, Andrew Olding of Nashua has filed a declaration of intent to run in the Nov. 3 general election as a third-party candidate.