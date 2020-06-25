Tom Colantuono, a former U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, has endorsed Steve Negron in the race for Congresswoman Annie Kuster’s seat in Washington.
“I support Steve Negron for Congress because Steve will advance the policies that will strengthen our state and our country, with economic growth, low taxes, strong borders, energy independence, and respect for our traditional American values,” Colantuono said in a news release from the Negron campaign. “We need a Congressman who will promote the needs of New Hampshire, and who will not merely be a rubber stamp for the extremist policies of Nancy Pelosi and the ‘Squad’.”
Negron, who lives in Nashua, was the Republican nominee in the race in 2018 but was defeated by Kuster, a Democrat, in the general election. Kuster, of Hopkinton, represents New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of the Monadnock Region.
Also in this year’s Republican primary are Matthew D. Bjelobrk of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker of Concord and Eli D. Clemmer of Berlin. Running against Kuster in the Democratic primary is Joseph Mirzoeff of Keene. Andrew Olding of Nashua has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the general-election ballot as a third-party candidate.
In addition to his time as U.S. attorney, Colantuono has also held the posts of assistant attorney general in New Hampshire, state senator and executive councilor, according to the Negron campaign.
The state primary in Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.