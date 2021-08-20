All but two New Hampshire towns have submitted paperwork to claim their American Rescue Plan money, and even with the deadline extended to Friday that’s unlikely to change.
Officials in Sharon, which was allotted $19,300, decided to pass because they didn’t think they had any projects that would qualify, said Selectman Diane Callahan. “There are about 400 people here and 200 houses,” she said. “Our town and part of the board of selectmen didn’t know what they would spend it on.”
Clarksville, in line for $13,100, has also not submitted an application. No one answered the phone at the town hall, and the selectmen could not be reached.
Overall, the 227 towns that did get their paperwork submitted in time will receive about $56 million that can be used for a variety of things, including repairs to water and sewer systems; broadband expansion; assistance to small businesses and families; and public health expenses.
Dummer, eligible for $29,700, was the only town to refuse the money, which will now go to the state. If Clarksville and Sharon don’t file paperwork accepting or declining the money, their portion will be shared by the other towns.
The application process was a hard one for many smaller towns without town administrators and part-time staff, even with webinars, FAQs, checklists, and a guide to the reporting process provided by the state, federal delegation, and New Hampshire Municipal Association.
As a result, the state extended the application deadline from Wednesday to Friday at 11:59 p.m. The application portal is on the website of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery.