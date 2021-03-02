Thousands of local residents were without power Tuesday morning, as the region remains under a wind advisory after strong gusts overnight caused tree limbs to fall on power lines resulting in damage to the electrical grid.
In an advisory issued early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service warned that winds in southern and central New Hampshire — as well as swaths of Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts — would be between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 55 miles per hour.
More than 18,000 Eversource customers in New Hampshire remained without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, including approximately 2,800 in the Monadnock Region, according to spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods. The company restored power to about 76,000 customers overnight, she said, and hundreds of Eversource workers were clearing branches and repairing damage Tuesday morning.
However, Woods said the high winds and low temperatures — below 10 degrees Fahrenheit in Keene early Tuesday, according to NWS — were creating “challenging conditions” for the crews. Some power restorations may be delayed as a result, she said.
Eversource also anticipates additional power outages as the strong winds continue throughout the day, according to Woods.
Two other local energy providers — Liberty Utilities and N.H. Electric Co-op — reported outages affecting a small number of customers in the northern Monadnock Region. Between the two companies, fewer than 50 local customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the majority among Liberty customers in Walpole.
Liberty spokeswoman Emily Burnett said Tuesday morning that the company was waiting for repairs to a telephone pole and transformer before power could be restored. An NHEC representative could not be reached for comment.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney and Southwest N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid dispatchers were not aware of any wind-related damage to area homes or businesses Tuesday morning.
NWS forecaster Maura Casey attributed the strong gusts to a combination of high pressure over the upper Midwest and low pressure over the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada which she said caused a particularly steep pressure difference, or gradient. The NWS wind advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.